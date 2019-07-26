Somerset Capital Management Llp Lifted Position in Buenaventura (BVN) by $2.76 Million; New Generation Advisors Increases Stake in American Airlines Group (AAL)

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.29% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 1.04 million shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 1304.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 35,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,119 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 2,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.37 million shares traded or 21.65% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 187,256 shares to 247,162 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. $138,582 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 85,472 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 8,063 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il reported 0.11% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Lee Danner Bass reported 38,699 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 107,824 shares. Sunbelt reported 11,698 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 67,819 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based E&G Advsr Lp has invested 0.39% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). New York-based Amer Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Victory Capital Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 61,651 shares. Regent Invest Ltd stated it has 11,694 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).