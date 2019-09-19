Somerset Capital Management Llp Lifted Its Stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) as Stock Price Rose; Nrg Energy (NRG) Market Value Declined While Beach Point Capital Management LP Lifted Stake

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 378,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29M, up from 353,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 2.96M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company's stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52 million, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 7.29M shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $456.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 557,300 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $99.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG).

