Somerset Capital Management Llp Increases Holding in Buenaventura (BVN); Gmt Capital Cut Its Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stake by $7.47 Million; Stock Price Declined

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 7.80M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.12M, down from 9.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 2.50M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 124,370 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,000 shares to 134,796 shares, valued at $32.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,942 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Magnetar Financial Llc accumulated 125,128 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 252,730 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 36,399 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd reported 67,293 shares. Gmt Capital reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Oslo Asset Mngmt As holds 8.95% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 6.61M shares. Paloma Ptnrs reported 15,344 shares. Ameritas Prns Inc invested in 100,972 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 792,092 shares.

