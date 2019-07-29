Somerset Capital Management Llp Increased Its Position in Buenaventura (BVN) by $2.76 Million; Vr Advisory Services LTD Lowered Its Holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by $2.12 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 1.16M shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.31% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 959,736 shares traded or 226.99% up from the average. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 66.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

More notable recent Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Successful Offering of Asset Backed Trust Notes to Be Issued Under the Ticker VOLARCB 19 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No trouble filling planes at Volaris – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Volaris Aviation (VLRS) CEO Enrique Beltranena on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Strong traffic trend continues at Volaris – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2016 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Latin American Airline Stocks Soared in 2016 — but 2017 Looks Tougher – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 01, 2017.

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.90M for 7.68 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.