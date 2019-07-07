Somerset Capital Management Llp Increased Its Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Holding by $4.54 Million as Shares Rose; As Regions Financial (RF) Valuation Declined, Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Cut Position by $1.84 Million

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.52 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.24M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 14/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities IPO seeks up to $620 mln, adding to a busy March; 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – NONE OF THE INVESTORS OF NUPOWER RENEWABLES ARE BORROWERS OF BANK; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 16/05/2018 – The Tribune: I-T Dept quizzes Videocon Group MD Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 131,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 748,462 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 879,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 6.86M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 21/03/2018 – REGIONS BANK – INCREASING ITS PRIME LENDING RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,709 shares to 247,867 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 38,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Lp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.11% or 650,808 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 459,561 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Moreover, Financial Serv has 0.13% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Sabal owns 13,396 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.27% or 6.66M shares. Forest Hill Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 435,059 shares. First Interstate Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 48,071 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 438,098 shares. 25,160 are held by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Pzena Invest Limited Com has 4.80M shares. Company Of Virginia Va holds 0.02% or 12,112 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd Company reported 76,010 shares.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. RF’s profit will be $395.15M for 9.75 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.41% EPS growth.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 19,500 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $93.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

