Somerset Capital Management Llp Holds Stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN); Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Holder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Trimmed Its Stake by $432,000 as Stock Price Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 29,336 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $804,000, down from 45,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 629,405 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WRI’s profit will be $67.48M for 13.48 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 20,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 445 were reported by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company reported 135,131 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 8,116 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 939,775 shares. 1.13 million were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 14.44 million shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 28,058 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 2.32 million shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Moreover, First Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). First Republic Mgmt owns 22,944 shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America invested in 43,931 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 37,000 shares to 99,482 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Vereit Inc.