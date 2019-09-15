Somerset Capital Management Llp Holding in Transocean Limited (RIG) Has Decreased by $19.79 Million as Stock Price Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Decreased by $1.24 Million

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 73.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 3.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, down from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 18.08M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 8,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,194 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, down from 31,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Transocean Stock Is Sinking Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Risks Threatening Transocean – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Baker Hughes, a GE company Announces August 2019 Rig Counts – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 916,308 shares. Whittier owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 339 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Sta Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 30,990 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Waddell And Reed Financial has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Lasry Marc holds 10.7% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 7.77M shares. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) holds 0.11% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 247,074 shares. Synovus Corp has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 2.69 million shares in its portfolio. Qcm Cayman has 3.97% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Frontier Cap Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 2.72 million shares. Salem Counselors invested in 0% or 26 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 4.01M shares stake.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 27,765 shares to 36,759 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 20,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 415,309 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 9,003 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 13,047 shares. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Services holds 2.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 37,503 shares. 35,766 were accumulated by Wright Investors Service. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 537,068 shares. Vision Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 51,209 shares. Ibis Prtn Llp holds 8.52% or 12,030 shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs Inc reported 1.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parsec Fin Mngmt Incorporated owns 154,414 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Rockland Trust Com holds 0.15% or 10,984 shares. 225,821 are owned by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 1,753 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested in 46,417 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” on August 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things That Disney Got Right in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.