Somerset Capital Management Llp Holding In Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Was Has Raised; El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67M, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 8.01 million shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – UNI: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER PRICE SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Finance ministry sources say RBI to decide on Chanda Kochhar’s term at India’s ICICI Bank – PTI in Business Standard; 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 02/04/2018 – ICICI HASN’T GOTTEN COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 572.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 257,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The hedge fund held 302,212 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 44,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 351,511 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 System-Wide Same-Restuarant Sales Flat; 22/04/2018 – DJ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOCO); 23/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Richardson, TX; 09/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Net $2.53M; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4th-Quarter System-Wide Same Restaurant Sales Up 1.4%; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Systemwide Same-Store Sales Flat; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of `Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 12/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Unveils New Logo

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 118,385 shares to 5,615 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (Put) by 599,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,100 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).