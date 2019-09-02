Somerset Capital Management Llp Holding in Femsa (FMX) Has Lowered by $1.79 Million; Acuity Brands (AYI) Holding Held by Generation Investment Management Llp

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.87 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 382,658 shares traded or 32.28% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 34,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 3.39 million shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.43M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 221,724 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.08 billion for 19.19 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.01% or 29,191 shares. Scout Investments has invested 0.36% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Weiss Multi holds 0.03% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% or 103,003 shares in its portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Limited Ny holds 0.09% or 2,094 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 9,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 300,389 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Nomura Asset reported 0.01% stake. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.08% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 8,232 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Stevens Mngmt LP holds 0.05% or 9,850 shares. 180 are held by Oakworth Cap Incorporated. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 46,177 shares.