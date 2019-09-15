Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Upped Position in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by $1.41 Million as Stock Value Rose; Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Valuation Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Upped Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 57.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 4,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 13,581 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 8,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 3.10M shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52M, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 5.89M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/03/2018 – DNA India: PNB case: SFIO summons ICICI chief Chanda Kocchar, Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES LTD – IPO TO OPEN ON MARCH 22, CLOSE ON MARCH 26; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI board unaware of Kanodias’ investment in Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower – Business Standard; 13/03/2018 – ICICI Securities Lowers Valuation Ahead Of Primary Market Debut Next Week; 28/03/2018 – ICICI: NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE CAN INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISIONS; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOING FORWARD FOCUS WILL BE ON RESOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD WILL MEET ON TUESDAY FOR STRATEGY AND BUDGET PLANNING; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS BOARD REPOSES FULL FAITH IN CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONFIRMS CO NOT GOT COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE RELATING TO ENQUIRY INTO LOAN TO VIDEOCON GROUP

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,019 shares to 1,638 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,129 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

