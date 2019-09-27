Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Upped Its Position in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by $1.41 Million; Opus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Paychex (PAYX) Position as Stock Price Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52M, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 9.34M shares traded or 32.38% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 26/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities says IPO raises about $540 mln; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK FY DIV/SHR 1.50 RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES OFFER TO OPEN MARCH 22, CLOSE MARCH 26; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 10/04/2018 – Mint: Fomer Sebi chief voices concern over ICICI Bank, Axis Bank issues; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 30/04/2018 – GARG: SHOULD TREAT ICICI AS AN ISOLATED CASE; NO SYSTEMIC ISSUE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q OTHER INCOME 56.8B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS CO., CEO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SEBI MAY 24; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 84,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 89,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $82.57. About 900,977 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $456.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG) by 3.30 million shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 557,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.92 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp owns 1,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Truepoint invested in 0.02% or 2,902 shares. 43 were reported by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Prtn Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 119,216 shares. Leavell Invest Management holds 0.04% or 4,080 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Lc owns 0.16% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 55,074 shares. John G Ullman And Inc holds 0.06% or 3,888 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension Serv has invested 0.12% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Llc reported 2,756 shares stake. Moreover, Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 46,246 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 7,181 shares. Amer Century Companies holds 1.44 million shares. Stearns Fin Ser Group owns 8,673 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 24,420 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 52,636 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 23,100 shares to 32,300 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB).