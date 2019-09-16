Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Upped Its Holding in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by $1.41 Million; As Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) Valuation Rose, Schneider Capital Management Boosted Holding by $1.05 Million

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52 million, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 7.07 million shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.14%; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES LTD – IPO TO OPEN ON MARCH 22, CLOSE ON MARCH 26; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID SFIO AWAITS MINISTRY NOD TO INVESTIGATE ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE; 25/05/2018 – ICICI: SEBI NOTICE ISSUED AFTER INITIAL RESPONSES ON QUERIES; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) by 319.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 51,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 12,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Midwestone Financial Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 18,131 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $456.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG) by 3.30 million shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Cia Cervecerias Adr (NYSE:CCU).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,917 activity. On Wednesday, September 4 the insider Godwin Janet E bought $6,975. On Wednesday, June 5 True Douglas K bought $13,934 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) or 500 shares. The insider Hartig Richard J bought 1,000 shares worth $29,036.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 116,300 shares to 457,343 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herc Holdings Inc. by 15,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,033 shares, and cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

