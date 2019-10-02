Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Raised Its Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Holding by $1.41 Million; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52 million, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 2.64 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 09/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank automates HR with algorithms; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – BOARD APPROVED SEEKING CONSENT TO INVITE SUBSCRIPTION FOR NCDS OR BONDS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS FOR UP TO 250 BLN RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank; 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans; 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $114.77. About 803,901 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $456.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P India Nifty 50 Dtc (INDY) by 96,633 shares to 255,249 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 18,200 shares to 377,500 shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.