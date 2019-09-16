Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Raised By $1.41 Million Its Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Holding; Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 64 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 48 sold and reduced equity positions in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 14.92 million shares, up from 14.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bryn Mawr Bank Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 37 Increased: 43 New Position: 21.

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased Icici Bank Adr (IBN) stake by 1.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Somerset Capital Management Llp acquired 117,900 shares as Icici Bank Adr (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Somerset Capital Management Llp holds 6.63 million shares with $83.52 million value, up from 6.52 million last quarter. Icici Bank Adr now has $37.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 1.68M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 16/05/2018 – The Tribune: I-T Dept quizzes Videocon Group MD Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 01/04/2018 – Huffington Post: CBI Probing Videocon, Husband Of ICICI Bank CEO, In Loan Case; 04/04/2018 – India Unit News: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 03/04/2018 – Times of India: Explain ‘funds from Mauritius’, income tax department tells ICICI MD Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Finance ministry sources say RBI to decide on Chanda Kochhar’s term at India’s ICICI Bank – PTI in Business Standard; 01/04/2018 – Tom Lasseter: More news from India banking: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case – sources (ICICI is; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO IN THE MATTER

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased Ishares S&P India Nifty 50 Dtc (INDY) stake by 96,633 shares to 255,249 valued at $9.78M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 1,900 shares and now owns 132,896 shares. Femsa (NYSE:FMX) was reduced too.

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.70M for 12.10 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $760.08 million. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. It has a 12.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for 588,318 shares. Dean Capital Management owns 25,073 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset Management Inc has 0.74% invested in the company for 254,968 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Capital Management Associates Ny, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares.