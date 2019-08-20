Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lowered Its Transocean Limited (RIG) Holding by $1.52 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Price Rose, Old Dominion Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 11,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 54,377 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 43,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 28.62 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to Stop Financing Makers of Military-Style Guns; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 5% to $11.6B; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 15/05/2018 – Aclaris Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98 million, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.475. About 13.60M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Frontier Co Limited Liability accumulated 2.41M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 659,143 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 36,017 shares stake. F&V Lc has 2.52% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 507,435 shares. Weiss Multi owns 0.07% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 300,000 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.07% or 35,501 shares in its portfolio. American Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 200,000 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 46,649 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 977,134 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 33,862 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Management LP invested in 84,395 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Black Diamond Management Limited Liability Corp reported 58.81% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 133,357 shares. Terril Brothers invested in 5.07% or 582,172 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership accumulated 0.12% or 334,023 shares. Moreover, Sound Shore Inc Ct has 4.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Field And Main Natl Bank owns 19,801 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.51% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset has invested 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Llc owns 65,772 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 29,742 shares. 3.32M were accumulated by Brandes Partners Lp. Ghp Inv Advisors reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Garnet Equity Cap Holding Incorporated reported 200,000 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc reported 2.47 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Towercrest Mgmt stated it has 11,132 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,252 shares to 37,493 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T).