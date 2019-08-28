Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lowered Its Femsa (FMX) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $831,636

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 5,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 25,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 30,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.67. About 4.31 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Femsa (FMX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.87M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Femsa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.21. About 159,235 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 18.74 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 70,030 shares to 88,688 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.24 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

