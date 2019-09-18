Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lifted Its Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Position by $1.41 Million; Market Value Rose; As Nexus Biosystems (CELG) Stock Price Declined, Holder Kepos Capital LP Trimmed Its Position

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Nexus Biosystems Inc (CELG) by 93.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 394,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 27,071 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, down from 421,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Nexus Biosystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.61. About 1.63 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company's stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52 million, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 2.31 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 20,661 shares to 31,718 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcrae Mngmt owns 4.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 109,527 shares. Alpine Mngmt invested in 4.45% or 1.64M shares. Hendley owns 38,177 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Alpine Global Lc accumulated 51,176 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 36,759 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp reported 1.34% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Knott David M reported 15,847 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 771 shares stake. Bell Bancshares reported 2,961 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 219,740 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi stated it has 287 shares. Oz Mgmt LP owns 2.39 million shares. Mraz Amerine And Assoc has 3,100 shares. M&R Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 400 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 941,592 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool" on September 14, 2019

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.56 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool" on July 29, 2019