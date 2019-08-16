Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Decreased Transocean Limited (RIG) Position by $1.52 Million; Market Value Declined; Apollo Global Management (APO) Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lifted Its Position by $6.39 Million

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.62M shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q REV. 39.8B RUPEES, EST. 40.30B; 31/05/2018 – Apollo’s Jupiter Grapples With $1 Billion Debt as Gas Hedges End; 04/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP: APOLLO PROPOSES HENRIK CHRISTENSEN FOR CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – APOLLO MINERALS LTD AON.AX – TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% INTEREST IN COUFLENS PROJECT IN SOUTHERN FRANCE; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S BLACK SEE HIGH-PRICE, LOW RATE ENVIRONMENT FOR NOW; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS FINAL DIV/SHR 5 RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP CHOOSES ELEKTA’S MOSAIQ FOR NEW PROTON CENTER

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98M, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 8.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 21.16 million shares traded or 12.71% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 68,190 shares to 375,043 shares, valued at $33.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 154,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,698 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Part (NYSE:BIP).