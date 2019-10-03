Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Decreased Position in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by $20.62 Million; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Hanson Mcclain Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 557,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.49 million, down from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 2.84 million shares traded or 41.78% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 8,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 117,506 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, down from 125,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 21.44M shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 30/04/2018 – Exclusive: Inside Intel’s Failed Wearables Gambit; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 23.63 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 21,732 shares to 720,757 shares, valued at $33.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 18,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 9.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.