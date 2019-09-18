Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Cut Yandex Nv (YNDX) Stake By $20.62 Million; Materialise NV – American Depositary Shares (MTLS) Sellers Increased By 19.24% Their Shorts

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased Yandex Nv (YNDX) stake by 17.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 557,300 shares as Yandex Nv (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Somerset Capital Management Llp holds 2.62M shares with $99.49M value, down from 3.18 million last quarter. Yandex Nv now has $12.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 108,233 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41

Materialise NV – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MTLS) had an increase of 19.24% in short interest. MTLS’s SI was 1.12M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.24% from 939,400 shares previously. With 98,400 avg volume, 11 days are for Materialise NV – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s short sellers to cover MTLS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 1,044 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 52.08% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q EPS $0.00; 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – BOJ SUMMARY: ONE IDEA COULD BE FOR BOJ, GOVT TO TAKE COORDINATED ACTION IF RISKS HAMPERING ACHIEVEMENT OF PRICE GOAL MATERIALISE; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear; 06/03/2018 – Materialise to Launch TRUMATCH® Personalized Solutions Shoulder System; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Rev $53.6M; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 – materialise nv | mimics inprint | K173619 | 03/21/2018 |

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company has market cap of $952.03 million. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. It has a 185.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.69M for 26.46 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.