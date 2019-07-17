Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Cut Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holding By $1.90 Million; 2 Analysts Covering Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics had 14 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by Goldman Sachs. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Monday, February 18 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. See Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) latest ratings:

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased Yandex Nv (YNDX) stake by 1.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as Yandex Nv (YNDX)’s stock rose 7.24%. The Somerset Capital Management Llp holds 3.18M shares with $108.99M value, down from 3.23M last quarter. Yandex Nv now has $13.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 998,100 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of YNDX in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.66 million for 40.27 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.47. About 858,302 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.64 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. It has a 19.43 P/E ratio. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices.

