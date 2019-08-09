Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Cut Position in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by $1.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Selway Asset Management Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 32,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50M shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99 million, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 1.25 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 6,665 shares. Archon Prns Limited Com holds 2.9% or 116,500 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 2.18 million shares. Letko Brosseau & Assoc has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, South Texas Money Management has 3.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rench Wealth Mgmt owns 53,477 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. 305,445 are held by Farmers Merchants Invests. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.74% or 62,235 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atria Invs holds 0.79% or 158,186 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 161,304 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com has 286,547 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. 10 holds 116,449 shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh invested 4.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Town & Country Bankshares & Dba First Bankers invested in 3.52% or 62,848 shares.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Muni Income Ii (PML) by 22,200 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.