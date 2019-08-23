Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Cut Its Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holding by $1.90 Million; As Altria Group Com (MO) Shares Declined, Assetmark Boosted Position

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 52,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 613,949 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26 million, up from 561,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 1.65 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99 million, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 186,514 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65M for 19.56 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Cda Etf (EWC) by 503,830 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $54.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr 3 7 Yr Treas Bd (IEI) by 198,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,960 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Dcplnd Hg Yld.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,448 activity.