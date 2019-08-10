Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Boosted Its Stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by $4.54 Million as Shares Rose; As Ptc (Put) (PTC) Stock Declined, Holder Brant Point Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.76 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (Put) (PTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 944,666 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 3.07M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Disclosure Under Regulation 52(4)And(5) Of Sebi (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 31/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Flags Risk to ICICI From Allegations on $500 Million Loan; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

More news for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 19, 2019 is yet another important article.

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 19,500 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $93.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96 million for 50.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endowment LP holds 10,600 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Sterling Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas holds 1.33% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 179,740 shares. Mai Mgmt has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 30,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fifth Third Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 30 shares. Westwood Corp Il has 2.81% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 224,675 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 90,455 shares. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 766,420 shares. Advisory Research has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 6,736 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 5,169 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 61,332 shares. Interest, New York-based fund reported 7,257 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 45,948 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 145,978 were reported by Northern Corporation.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “GlobalFoundries Transforms Training and New Technician Skill Adoption with PTC’s Vuforia Augmented Reality Solutions – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Field Operations Matthew Lessner Cohen Sold $900,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Named Product Leader in PLM for Digital Transformation in Discrete Manufacturing by Frost & Sullivan – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.