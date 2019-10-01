Somerset Capital Management Llp Decreased Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holding by $20.62 Million as Valuation Rose; Cove Street Capital Holds Stake in Capital Senior Living (CSU)

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 557,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.49M, down from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 2.84 million shares traded or 42.63% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M
Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 346,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.19% . The hedge fund held 3.48 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53M, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital Senior Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.79M market cap company. The stock increased 7.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 230,106 shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 45.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C
More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yandex takes on YouTube with new video service – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yandex Stock: How to Trade the High-Flying Google of Russia – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kerrisdale Capital takes Yandex position in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.
Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.69M for 24.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.
More notable recent Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Launches an Investigation of the Board of Directors and Officers – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Assisted-Living Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Capital Senior Living Corporation Is Sliding Today – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson and Colorado State University Collaborate on New Brewing Innovation Center – Business Wire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.
Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.02 million shares or 6.86% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Jane Street Limited Company owns 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 103,375 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 69,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Pnc Svcs Group holds 328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 9,767 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company invested in 10,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Pdts Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 37,500 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Wellington Shields & Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications accumulated 4,331 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 109,378 shares in its portfolio. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 42,700 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 707 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 11,086 shares.
