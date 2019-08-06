Somerset Capital Management Llp Decreased Transocean Limited (RIG) Holding as Valuation Declined; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Has Decreased Its Stake

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 79.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 93,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 23,475 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 117,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $121.65. About 5.36 million shares traded or 21.58% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98M, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 26.44M shares traded or 56.79% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy reported 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). American Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,636 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 51,927 are held by Allstate. 80,000 were reported by Graham Mgmt Limited Partnership. Northstar Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3,185 shares. Cadinha reported 5,225 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,760 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 808 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Weiss Multi stated it has 28,000 shares. Birinyi Inc reported 12,906 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Smithfield Com holds 0.06% or 3,795 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bridgewater Assoc LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Williams Jones invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 7,410 shares to 35,795 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Futurefuel Corporation (NYSE:FF).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

