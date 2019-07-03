Somerset Capital Management Llp Decreased Its Yandex Nv (YNDX) Position; Heritage Financial (HFWA) Sentiment Is 0.98

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased Yandex Nv (YNDX) stake by 1.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as Yandex Nv (YNDX)’s stock rose 7.24%. The Somerset Capital Management Llp holds 3.18M shares with $108.99M value, down from 3.23 million last quarter. Yandex Nv now has $13.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 2.45M shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR

Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 53 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 54 cut down and sold stakes in Heritage Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 29.64 million shares, down from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Heritage Financial Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 46 Increased: 43 New Position: 10.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small businesses and general public in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 17.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.14 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation for 284,729 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 382,868 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.68% invested in the company for 382,929 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 0.98% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,886 shares.

