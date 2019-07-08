Somerset Capital Management Llp Cut Its Netease (NTES) Position by $482,000 as Share Price Rose; Ellington Management Group Has Upped Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding by $1.78 Million; Stock Price Rose

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51M, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $257.79. About 357,891 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 69.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $748.8. About 514,102 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL – CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 27.08 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 97,615 shares to 18,261 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. also sold $58.09 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Lc reported 1,288 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 11,157 shares stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,433 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 488 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,187 shares. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 5,141 shares. 464 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,986 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Management has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). National Pension Serv reported 35,706 shares stake. Asset Management One Com Limited invested in 0.05% or 12,073 shares. Beck Capital Lc holds 919 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

