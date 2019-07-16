Somerset Capital Management Llp Cut Its Netease (NTES) Holding; Storagenetworks Has 1.74 Sentiment

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 1.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock rose 8.94%. The Somerset Capital Management Llp holds 134,796 shares with $32.51 million value, down from 136,796 last quarter. Netease Inc now has $32.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $256.24. About 406,321 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B

Storagenetworks Inc (STOR) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 181 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 104 sold and trimmed holdings in Storagenetworks Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 196.37 million shares, up from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Storagenetworks Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 80 Increased: 124 New Position: 57.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 26.92 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NetEase Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $302 target in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21 to “Hold”. CLSA maintained NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) rating on Thursday, February 21. CLSA has “Buy” rating and $287 target.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.72 million for 18.14 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.74 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It has a 34.24 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities.

