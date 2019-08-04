Somerset Capital Management Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Buenaventura (BVN); Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Old Republic International Cut Position by $11.88 Million

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 1.25M shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 201,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.82 million, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $470.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2,000 shares to 134,796 shares, valued at $32.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

