Somerset Capital Management Llp Continues to Hold Holding in Icici Bank Adr (IBN); Gtt Communications (GTT) Holder Bislett Management Boosted Stake by $1.79 Million as Market Value Declined

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 505,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 278,895 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 26/04/2018 – GTT Announces Earnings Call for First Quarter 2018; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52M, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 2.37 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/04/2018 – GARG: SHOULD TREAT ICICI AS AN ISOLATED CASE; NO SYSTEMIC ISSUE; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO IN THE MATTER; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ICICI BANK 4Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.24%; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 66.3B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – ICICI: COMPLAINT ON CEO’S ALLEGED VIOLATION OF CODE OF CONDUCT; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – BOARD APPROVED SEEKING CONSENT TO INVITE SUBSCRIPTION FOR NCDS OR BONDS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS FOR UP TO 250 BLN RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32 billion and $456.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 9,700 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $97.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P India Nifty 50 Dtc (INDY) by 96,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,249 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX).

