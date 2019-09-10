Somerset Capital Management Llp Boosted Its Stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by $4.54 Million; Farr Miller & Washington Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $1.63 Million

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.52 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 5.62M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 02/04/2018 – ICICI: NOT RECEIVED ANY ENQUIRY FROM INDIA ED ON VIDEOCON LOAN; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF SFIO SUMMONS TO CEO; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%; 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – REVIEWS BANK’S INTERNAL PROCESS FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 8,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 152,586 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30M, up from 144,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $214.9. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/05/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Dina Powell will join Goldman Sachs’ most powerful division; 09/05/2018 – Goldman’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Wrapped in a Cheap ETF (Video); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q TRADING REV $4.39B, EST. $3.89B; 08/03/2018 – IPT: Goldman Sachs Group EUR Bmark 2.75NC1.75 FRN 3mE +50-55; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Estefania Gonzalez: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and P; 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s Harvey Schwartz Is Set To Retire From The Investment Bank — MarketWatch

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 984 shares to 3,355 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 261,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,123 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 I (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,164 were accumulated by Brave Asset Management. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.17% or 18,100 shares in its portfolio. Wharton Business Gru holds 33,449 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 1,283 shares. Wesbanco National Bank has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Adage Prtnrs Gp Limited Liability Company holds 407,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 388,142 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd Liability Com. 1,500 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life. Seizert Cap Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 1.49% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 173,255 shares. Tegean Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 70,000 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 2,341 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bridgewater Associate LP owns 64,423 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

