Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Upped Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $6.86 Million as Market Value Rose; Monarch Partners Asset Management Cut Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Position by $8.07 Million as Stock Value Rose

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 237,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 143,540 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 380,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 238,624 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 874,357 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 52,416 shares to 148,462 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cowen Inc by 27,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Lc holds 0.03% or 947,828 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 24,870 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 8,647 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 233,993 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fj Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 568,909 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.03% or 21,838 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,016 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 269,062 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Willis Invest Counsel reported 7,172 shares. 299,737 are held by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.

Analysts await Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 9.89% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ABCB’s profit will be $71.72M for 9.41 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Ameris Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.