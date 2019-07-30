Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Decreased by $12.44 Million as Share Price Declined; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 73.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 58,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 22,959 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 0.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 63C, EST. 61C; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 1,428 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 6,500 shares to 16,700 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 18,341 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 12,846 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company accumulated 78,119 shares. 35,609 are held by Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc. Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). State Common Retirement Fund holds 197,612 shares. Duncker Streett And Co Inc reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 559,455 shares. Pnc Fin Services holds 23,952 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Affinity Investment Advsr Limited holds 22,074 shares. Citigroup owns 202,380 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 58,423 shares stake. Moreover, Essex Fincl has 0.1% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sabra Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results and Continued Improvement in Skilled Nursing Occupancy, Skilled Mix and Senior Housing – Managed Portfolio Occupancy; Updates 2018 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT Appoints Lynne S. Katzmann to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on March 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Healthcare Stocks That Pay 8% or Better – Motley Fool” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2018.

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $84.36M for 11.00 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.