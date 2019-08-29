Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Has Cut by $12.44 Million as Valuation Rose; Olstein Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Position by $1.01 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 3,892 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 32,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $163.1. About 150,994 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 19,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 1.18 million shares or 0% of the stock. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP reported 10.38% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0% or 71,315 shares. 28,302 were reported by Metropolitan Life New York. Citigroup owns 4,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc holds 10,888 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited reported 6,397 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 87 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) or 28,863 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 13,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Pennsylvania Trust holds 1.63M shares. Cypress Management Ltd Llc reported 16,850 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 976 shares. Cornerstone Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Amica Retiree has 0.09% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Hartford Financial Mngmt reported 0.59% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 17,100 shares. Lord Abbett Comm Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 109,220 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.2% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Lafayette Invests holds 0.17% or 2,770 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 133,168 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 14,241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $475,174 activity.