Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Stake in Intelsat S A (I) Boosted as Shares Rose; Proffitt & Goodson Has Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $901,488; Market Valuation Declined

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31564.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 21,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 8.23 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 355,725 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares to 215,230 shares, valued at $13.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 6,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,496 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine holds 3.07% or 144,604 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weybosset Research And Mngmt Lc has 0.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New England Rech And Mgmt reported 49,134 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 19,081 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 20.69M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Edge Wealth Ltd Llc has 2.92% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ima Wealth holds 0.01% or 330 shares in its portfolio. Howland Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Company invested in 0.16% or 510,847 shares. Somerset Gru Limited Liability accumulated 5,756 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 23,929 shares. Moreover, Swedbank has 0.58% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.88M shares. Westchester Capital Inc holds 3.44% or 189,490 shares in its portfolio.