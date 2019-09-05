Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Raised Intelsat S A (I) Holding; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Upped Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 9,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 311,554 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.91 million, up from 302,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 3.67 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 1.62M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index Etf (SPY) by 1,185 shares to 7,202 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,064 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

