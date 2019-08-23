Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Raised Intelsat S A (I) Holding; Diamond Hill Capital Management Trimmed Position in Coty (Cl A) (COTY) by $8.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Coty Inc. (Cl A) (COTY) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 746,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The hedge fund held 3.37 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.75 million, down from 4.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coty Inc. (Cl A) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 2.77M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating To Coty’s Bond Offering; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Lc invested in 3.29M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.51M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Company owns 62,496 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 419,806 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 366,706 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 20,671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Assocs owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Yorktown Mngmt Research has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Diamond Hill Management holds 3.37M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 15,233 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 101,542 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd has 15,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 46,309 are owned by Washington Trust Commercial Bank. Css Ltd Il holds 4.6% or 6.67 million shares in its portfolio.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 64,396 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $190.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp. Series C by 159,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc..

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity.