Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Position in Intelsat S A (I) Has Lifted by $6.86 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Semtech (SMTC) Shareholder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lowered Its Position

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 114,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.44M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 318,933 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.02; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Semtech Sees 2Q EPS 25c-EPS 33c, Not FY19; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q EPS 18c; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM EXPECTED TO DEPLOY A LORAWAN NETWORK BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY IN HANGZHOU & NINGBO BY MID-2018; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for IMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 4

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 632,612 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Southern (NYSE:SO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,354 shares to 434,709 shares, valued at $36.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $188,600 activity. $56,100 worth of stock was sold by CHUKWU EMEKA on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Leading Semiconductor Stocks Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SMTC Corporation Announces Closing of Rights Offering and Registered Direct Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Semtech (SMTC) Up 17.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SMTC Corporation Receives Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Semtech’s LoRa® Devices Simplifies Food Safety Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability holds 169,801 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 4,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) invested in 497 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 52,263 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Acadian Asset Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Element Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 5,761 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). 58,700 are owned by First Advsrs Limited Partnership. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 189,061 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 204,001 shares.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.89 million for 61.14 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.