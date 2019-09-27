Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Lifted Pg&E (PCG) Position by $11.00 Million; Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Boosted Amgen (AMGN) Holding

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 13477% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 13,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 13,577 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $194.83. About 687,408 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 3.64M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hound Prns Lc has 6.09 million shares for 6.81% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 663 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department reported 16,113 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Finepoint LP owns 1.70 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aurelius Capital Lp has 31.31% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 624,933 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 780,607 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 942,700 shares. Newtyn Mgmt Llc reported 8.67% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New York-based Bluemountain Management Llc has invested 6.27% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 156,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Lonestar Ltd invested 1.64% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 13.18 million are held by Blackrock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 10,608 shares. 20,993 are held by Navellier & Assocs. Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc accumulated 830 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 47,314 are held by Washington Company. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wellington Shields Management Limited Com holds 1,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Agf Invs Inc reported 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 4,956 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 13,517 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 284,851 shares. Aspen Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Boston Common Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 10,319 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 139,369 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,002 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).