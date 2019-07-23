Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Lifted Its Position in Intelsat S A (I) by $6.86 Million; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shareholder Broadview Advisors Decreased Its Position by $412,800

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 5.23 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 1.32M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp case will go before Supreme Court next session – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bank and BMW partner on new credit card – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Mngmt Inc owns 55,519 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.33% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 36,513 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Natixis owns 0.11% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 371,870 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated reported 1.33 million shares stake. Hikari Tsushin Inc has invested 0.29% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hutchinson Cap Management Ca holds 2.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 143,684 shares. Pinnacle Partners invested 0.46% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reported 6,522 shares stake. M stated it has 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). North Carolina-based Smith Salley Assoc has invested 1.51% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). C Worldwide Group Inc A S reported 724,850 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 6,534 are owned by Provident Tru Communications. Hanson Mcclain invested in 2,023 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 30,050 shares to 128,457 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 59% Return On Equity, Is Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brief Commentary On Watsco, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Camping World Holdings: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.