Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Pg&E (PCG); Hasbro (HAS) Holder Beaconlight Capital Has Upped Its Position by $9.96 Million as Stock Price Rose

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.98M shares traded or 128.43% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 241.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 94,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 134,184 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18M, up from 39,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 601,393 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Rev $716.3M; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Sees FY Underlying Tax Rate at High End of Previously Projected Range of 15%-17; 16/04/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS TOY RECYCLING PROGRAM, OFFERS FREE RECYCLING; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS, OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DECLINES TO SAY IF 2018 SALES WILL GROW OR DECLINE; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 55,421 shares to 319,723 shares, valued at $20.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

