Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Pg&E (PCG); Bokf Has Cut Stake in Eog Res (EOG) by $652,860

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 17.65M shares traded or 119.07% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM

Bokf decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 7,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 84,418 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 91,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 4.79 million shares traded or 23.75% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,204 shares to 17,321 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.03M for 16.33 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

