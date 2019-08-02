Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Intelsat S A (I); 683 Capital Management Increased Its Oracle (Put) (ORCL) Holding by $5.30 Million as Stock Rose

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (ORCL) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 7.27M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 648,658 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V (Put) by 100,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sequential Brnds Group Inc N by 358,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.