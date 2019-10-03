Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increases Holding in Pg&E (PCG); Price Michael F Has Increased Its Holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by $6.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 339,702 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM

Price Michael F increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 141.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 88,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.58 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 224.70% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc. by 819,066 shares to 444,039 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,282 shares, and cut its stake in Kearny Financial Corp..

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Will Chevron Come Over The Top? – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Anadarko Petroleum Reports Solid Q1 Results as 2 Oil Giants Battle for Control – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Sets Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Merger Vote For August 8 – Filing – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron/Anadarko Deal: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Carl Icahn toughens his stance in board member fight with Occidental Petroleum – New York Business Journal” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Benin Mgmt Corporation has 0.09% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3,100 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1.92 million shares. Hilltop Holdg, Texas-based fund reported 3,630 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.08% or 217,254 shares. 342,081 are owned by Jefferies Grp Inc Lc. Omni Ptnrs Llp holds 14.13% or 3.80 million shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,775 shares. Comm State Bank accumulated 0.02% or 22,563 shares. Bp Public Limited Co invested in 53,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 8.04 million were accumulated by D E Shaw & Com. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 911,260 shares. Spinnaker invested in 6,896 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Fmr Limited Company owns 642,664 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 4,472 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century holds 106,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 146,161 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 0.27% stake. Invesco Limited accumulated 4.19 million shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 855 shares. Macquarie Gru Inc Limited reported 79,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, World Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Marathon Trading Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 13,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 232,689 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 1,050 shares. Barclays Plc reported 2.68M shares stake. Moreover, New Generation Advsr Llc has 5.05% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Anchorage Capital Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 23.29M shares.