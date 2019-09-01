Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increased Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $6.86 Million; D T E Energy Company (DTE) Share Value Rose While Columbia Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.66. About 964,946 shares traded or 14.69% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy issues second quarter dividend; offers investors “green” bond opportunity; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Net $361M; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms DTE and Subs; Outlook Remains Negative; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.91; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY REPORTS PACT WITH ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER AN; 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 19,000 shares to 30,933 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,501 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $248,540 activity.

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $372.65M for 15.89 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 167,209 are owned by Prudential Financial. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 353,330 shares. Mariner Llc accumulated 6,704 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 8,833 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.08% or 15,146 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). 112,508 are owned by Arvest Savings Bank Trust Division. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 13,294 shares. Pension Ser holds 203,200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated owns 13,390 shares. Eqis Mgmt holds 0.03% or 3,048 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 10,813 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 5,344 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.05% or 71,025 shares.