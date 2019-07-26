Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Has Trimmed by $12.44 Million; Epam Sys (EPAM) Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $863,759

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 30,736 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 30,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $197.46. About 239,867 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99 million for 50.89 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance Gru Incorporated Inc reported 7,438 shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 513,300 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 7,047 shares. Moreover, Martin Currie has 4.31% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Natixis Advisors Lp owns 12,129 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 2.91M shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 30,179 shares. 9,400 are held by Bessemer Grp. Cap Ww Investors owns 2.59 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 220,914 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Mellon. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.11% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). C M Bidwell & Assoc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Goelzer reported 0.22% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 24,897 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares to 13,305 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 19,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).