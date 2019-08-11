Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Holding In Intelsat S A (I) Was Has Boosted; Southeastern Asset Management Trimmed Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) Holding by $15.33 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (CNHI) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The hedge fund held 9.03 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.14M, down from 10.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cnh Industrial Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 1.58M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Buy-Back Program to Last Until Oct. 12, 2019; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website; 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 874,357 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration

