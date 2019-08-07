Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $6.86 Million as Stock Rose; Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) Position Maintained by Calamos Wealth Management Llc

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (FIS) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 13,207 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 9,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Info Serv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.5. About 674,423 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 106,070 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In holds 6,924 shares. Natixis has invested 0.16% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Guardian Life Co Of America invested in 931 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 112 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.06% or 21,813 shares. Monetary Gp Inc stated it has 200 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management owns 108,945 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 483,323 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 49,324 shares. Wade G W Inc owns 4,018 shares. 1,996 are held by Two Sigma Secs Lc. North Star Inv Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Haverford invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 10,997 shares to 394,079 shares, valued at $112.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 10,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,590 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: FedEx, Netflix, Softbank, Target And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Worldpay Shares Surged 60.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Intelsat’s (NYSE:I) Lovely 712% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pinterest Is The Best Social Media Stock Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.