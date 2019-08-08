Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Upped Intelsat S A (I) Position by $6.86 Million; As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Share Price Rose, Holder Blackstone Group LP Has Decreased Stake by $46.00 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.03. About 18,262 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.3. About 6,471 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.11% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Eam Investors Limited holds 0.61% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 103,441 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 169,004 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings owns 468,906 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 0.18% or 37,347 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 9,164 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadian Cap Management LP stated it has 565,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Franklin Resource Inc holds 0% or 25,400 shares in its portfolio. 2.24M were accumulated by Blackrock. 128,098 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Gru One Trading LP has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Caxton LP has invested 0.04% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 524,400 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $471.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.